Morning News Tidbits – August 11

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high. Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 21,425 Positive 27 Negative 20,572 Pending 826 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the following area:

Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, and the Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites

Reference #40 Tuesday August 11, 2020

(Alternate date: Wednesday August 12, 2020)

Between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm

Township: Multiple

This interruption is required for line upgrades.