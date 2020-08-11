Breaking News

Morning News Tidbits – August 11

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high. Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health  – August 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 21,425
Positive 27
Negative 20,572
Pending 826
Deceased 0
Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – 2
Elliot Lake & Area – 3
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

 

Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the following area:

 

 

Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, and the Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites

 

 

Reference #40 Tuesday August 11, 2020

(Alternate date: Wednesday August 12, 2020)

Between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm

 

Township: Multiple

        

         This interruption is required for line upgrades.

 

