Morning News Tidbits – August 11

Weather – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high. Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 12.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|21,425
|Positive
|27
|Negative
|20,572
|Pending
|826
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|27
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2
Elliot Lake & Area – 3
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)
News Tidbits:
Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for all customers in the following area:
Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, and the Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites
Reference #40 Tuesday August 11, 2020
(Alternate date: Wednesday August 12, 2020)
Between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm
Township: Multiple
This interruption is required for line upgrades.
