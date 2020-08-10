East Algoma OPP – Stolen Car Recovered – Occupants were Sleeping

On August 7, 2020, shortly after 1:30 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a possible impaired driver that was sleeping with the car idling on Dunn Farm Trail (off of Melwel Road) within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Police attended and located the vehicle running with two occupants inside sleeping. A query of the vehicle revealed it was stolen from Barrie. The two occupants were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Phillip HENRY, age 39, of Barrie, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Kelli BOSTEDER, age 42, from Barrie, was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal CC.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on November 5, 2020.