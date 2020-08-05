Happenings from Wawa First United – August 5

Tenth Sunday after Pentecost.
Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for August 09, 2020.
Genesis 37: 1-4, 12-28 Joseph is sold into slavery by his brothers.
Psalm 105: 1-6, 16-22, 45b Remembering Joseph.
Romans 10: 5-15. The word is near you, on your lips and in your heart.
Matthew 14: 22-33 Jesus walks across stormy waters.
To Ponder: What is your relationship to and understanding of the miracle stories in the gospels ?
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
