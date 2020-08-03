Nipissing West OPP – Sudden Death being investigated

On August 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., with the assistance of a member of the public in a private boat, officers from the Nipissing West (Noëlville) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a personal injury incident at Devil’s Bay on Eighteen Mile Island on the North Channel of the lower French River, Municipality of French River.

Investigation revealed two people jumped off a 34 feet high rock face into the water without incident. A third person subsequently jumped and resurfaced unconscious.

The injured person was transported to the mainland and then airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased has been identified as Brett HAINES, age 25, from Udora, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Foul play is not suspected.