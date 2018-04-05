Hwy 17 CLOSED (Nipissing First Nation) due to a collision

Apr 5, 2018 @ 08:34

On April 5, 2018, at approximately 7:15 a.m., officers from the North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, east of Christine Lane, in Nipissing First Nation, Ontario.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision; a tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle (SUV). The driver of the SUV sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to hospital for assessment.

At this time, Highway 17 is closed in both directions in this area, while police conduct an investigation, but will be open very soon.