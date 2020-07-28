SE OPP Chapleau – Charges Laid after Driver flees RIDE Check

On July 24, 2020 at 11:05 p.m., members from the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check at the intersection of Monk Street and Pine Street in Chapleau.

Officers observed a vehicle swerve into the oncoming lane as it was approaching them and it subsequently failed to stop as directed. Officers followed the vehicle to a motel where the driver and passenger fled on foot inside. After a short foot chase and struggle, the driver was eventually arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Mitchell GAGNIER, age 27, from St. Clair Township, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC; and

Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act, 2017

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on October 19, 2020, in Chapleau.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.