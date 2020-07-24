Ford must reveal how stolen 407 ETR customer data was used

With one charge now laid in the case of stolen customer data from the 407 ETR, the NDP says Premier Doug Ford still hasn’t answered lingering questions about how that data may have been used.

“We asked during the 2018 election whether the PC Party or any of their candidates used even a single name from that stolen customer data to try to win votes,” said Taras Natyshak, the NDP’s Ethics and Accountability critic. “Premier Ford and the PCs have never answered if their candidates improperly used any of that data. Ontarians deserve answers to these outstanding questions about whether that stolen data may have entered their campaign databases or voter outreach tools, or that of anyone seeking a PC Party nomination.”



Natyshak thanks investigators for their diligence in what has now been a two-year investigation.

Media Posting from York Regional Police

Investigators with the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit have laid charges in connection with an investigation involving a breach of 407ETR customer information.

In May 2018, York Regional Police began an investigation after receiving information from 407ETR that customer data had been accessed without authorization by an employee. After a lengthy investigation, evidence revealed that an employee had used a company computer to access and compile a list of names, addresses and phone numbers of 60,000 customers in specific geographic regions.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, the suspect was placed under arrest and has been charged.

Charged: Varun (Bobby) SAINI, 37, City of Toronto

Charges: • Mischief to Data • Unauthorized Use of a Computer

Mr. SAINI has been released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on November 5, 2020.