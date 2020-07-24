Affordability Fund Trust – May reduce your electricity bills

Algoma Power, a FortisOntario Company, is proudly delivering the Affordability Fund Trust (AFT) program to residential customers in their service territory, in the effort of reducing at home electricity bills.

The program, funded by the Government of Ontario, provides households with access to energy saving measures completely free of charge. Customers who have already participated in the program have been receiving products such as LED light bulbs, showerheads, ENERGY STAR® appliances, home insulation, heat pumps and more, and Algoma Power would like to encourage more households to participate before applications close at the end of this month.

The AFT program is designed to assist households who do not qualify for low income programs, providing an Energy Saving Kit valued at up to $250 with items such as LED light bulbs, shower heads, smart power bars and more. Certain households may also qualify to receive a FREE energy assessment of their home and new ENERGY STAR® appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, washers and/or dryers, valued at up to $5,500. Electrically-heated customers can achieve an even higher level of energy savings with the opportunity to receive additional insulation for their attic/basement and/or a heat pump valued at up to $15,000.

“We are pleased to have been able to offer this program to our customers, and would love to see even more take advantage of this opportunity before it’s too late,” said Jennifer Rose, Regional Manager of Algoma Power. “In the Algoma region, there are many homes that are electrically heated, making the AFT program especially helpful in lowering electricity costs for so many customers in our community.”

Algoma Power highly encourages all those interested in applying to do so soon as the program is closing applications on July 31st, 2020. The most efficient method of application is to call the Province of Ontario’s enrollment centre at 1-855-494-FUND (3863), to speak with a representative directly.

Online registration is also available at www.affordabilityfund.org. For those applying online, please note that given the amount of support being provided through this program all applicants are still required to complete a phone call to answer a few simple questions about your household and current electricity usage. Please have a recent copy of your electrical bill available to assist with this process. “An investment of a few minutes of your time to speak with a representative can get you FREE upgrades for your home, and may result in future savings on your electricity bills,” said Rose. To learn more about the AFT program, visit: www.affordabilityfund.org.

Algoma Power Inc. (“API”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FortisOntario Inc. (“FortisOntario”). API has approximately 12,000 customers in the Algoma District of northern Ontario, and more than 1,800 kilometers of distribution lines in an area that covers over 14,000 square kilometers. For further information visit www.algomapower.com.