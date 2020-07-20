NDP calls for independent Preparedness Review as preparation for second wave

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling on the government to conduct an independent Preparedness Review of the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario’s readiness for a potential second wave.

“People and small businesses are doing their part to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19, but is the government doing everything it can to shield us against the health and economic impacts of a second wave?” Horwath asked. “Doug Ford’s claims that we’re ready for the second wave echo his claims from February that we were ready for the first wave. We weren’t. Not in long-term care, not when it came to our PPE stockpile, not when it came to planning for scheduled surgeries and cancer care, not in testing and contact tracing, and not when it came to migrant workers.

“Instead of Doug Ford’s eight-week campaign photo op tour, I’m calling on him to get an assessment of our readiness for the second wave, and address gaps and shortfalls quickly, to save Ontarians from any more devastation.”

Alberta has a similar review already underway, examining things like staffing levels in long-term care and health care, reviewing the decision-making process and ensuring N95 masks are stockpiled.

Horwath says Ontario’s independent Preparedness Review should be complete by fall, and should examine data and contact tracing, personal protective equipment stocks, the resources needed in long-term care, schools and throughout the health sector, and more.