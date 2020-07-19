Breaking News

Men’s Night Golf – July 16

1st FLIGHT: Fances Dechamplain, Jessy Dechamplain, Joey Dechamplain – 5 under par 31
2nd FLIGHT: Dave Marshal, Pat Brunett, Michele Lemoyne – 2 under par 34
3rd FLIGHT: Tim Lesarge, Peter Russ, Wayne Rhan – 1 under par 35
4th FLIGHT: Darcy Pilon, Max Dechamplain, Joel Dechamplain – even par 36
5th FLIGHT: Kevin Fellinger, Jon Scott, Al Hardy – 1 over par 37
6th FLIGHT: Jules Angelhart, Jules Jr. Angelhart, Steve Fletcher – 2 over par 38
7th FLIGHT: Ray Duchesne, Steve Duchesne, Jean Meloche – 4 over par 40
8th FLIGHT: Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson – 7 over par 43

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Al MacDonald
Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Chris Simon
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Voucher-Closest to Hole #3: Nick Alexopolous
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #4: Dean Willand
Canadian Tire $25.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #5: Max Simon
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: John Scott
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Eric Mitrikas
RD Yard Care $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Joey Dechamplain
Men’s Night $15.00 Cash Prize Longest Drive Hole #9: Jessy Dechamplain
Subway Sandwiches $20.00 Voucher Closest to Hole #9: Mike Belanger
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Rick Gennaro
Winner of Cash Draw  $58.00: Dean Domich

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($1,680.00)-NO WINNER) – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7.  (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($221.00) – 5 PUTTERS: Ray Brisson, Tim Lesarge, Paul Vachon, Jim Oleynik, David Stone – Putt off will happen July 23rd

Happenings this week at the Michipicoten Golf Club: Match Play is under way!! Stay tuned on the website for division updates. The Goose, 2 man scramble is almost here!! Register today as space is limited to 36 teams. Call the ProShop for details. Call in on Monday morning’s beginning at 8:00 a.m. for your Men’s Night tee time. Please call 705-856-7409.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2020 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

