Ontario Launches New Online Tool For Viewing Highway Improvements

The Ontario government has released a new online tool that provides the people of Ontario and businesses with information about highway projects in their communities, including the status of projects that are already underway and major construction projects slated for the future. The new online tool is part of the government’s plan to keep highways safe and reliable, while supporting economic growth and job creation across the province.

“This online tool will show the people of Ontario how we are using taxpayer dollars to responsibly build projects that improve safety and reduce congestion across the province,” said Minister Mulroney. “At the same time, we are supporting the construction industry by providing a multi-year outlook of planned projects to help them better prepare for the future.”

The new online tool is a modern, searchable and interactive publication that includes highway project information and locations, providing people and businesses with the latest updates on highway projects across Ontario. The online tool will also help the province’s construction industry stay informed about highway infrastructure investments.

“By investing in highway infrastructure projects and long-term planning, we are ensuring safe and reliable transportation for families, businesses and visitors here in the north and supporting our economy and job creation at a time when we need it most,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. “The new online tool will help keep everyone informed about the investments being made in every region of the province.”

Ontario’s Southern and Northern Highways Programs are now viewable in both list format and on a searchable map that will provide residents with the opportunity to see where projects are being built or planned. Previously, the province’s Highway Programs were published annually online only in a list format.

Ontario’s Highway Programs include expansion and rehabilitation projects that have committed construction funding and are either underway or currently planned. All expansion projects with construction funding are identified, while the rehabilitation program is focused on a three-year period (2020-2022).