Happy Friday!
Today the Algoma District is moving into the Stage 3 reopening plan. Many of us are looking forward to relaxed measures and enjoying some “pre-COVID” activities again. We wanted to share with you what Stage 3 will look like at the Wawa Family Health Team.
- We are open, however we have made changes to the way we offer appointments!
-
Telephone and virtual appointments are available and are encouraged whenever possible. Please contact us if you have any questions about this!
-
Please phone, do not just drop in, as we continue to minimize contact.
-
When arriving to the hospital, you must enter through the front doors and answer the screening questions (this is to protect yourself and others!)
-
We are following the mask protocol (you will be provided with a surgical mask upon arrival at LDHC), as per Algoma Public Health guidelines.
Keep a safe social distance – this is the BEST protection against COVID -19 (though larger gatherings are permitted, it is SO, SO important that you still practice physical distancing).
Remember, we may be done with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not done with us!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa Family Health Team – Happy Friday! - July 17, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – July 17 - July 17, 2020
- NW OPP – Spike in Drug Overdose Cases - July 17, 2020