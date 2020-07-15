Morning News Tidbits – July 15

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Low 12.

Marine Forecast – Wind west 15 knots diminishing to light early this morning then becoming south 15 this afternoon. Wind veering to southwest 15 near midnight then backing to south 15 Thursday morning. Wind veering to southwest 15 Thursday evening. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less this morning then building to one early this evening. Showers and fog patches ending this morning with a risk of thunderstorms.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 17,077 Positive 25 Negative 15,674 Pending 1,378 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)

News Tidbits:

There are eleven active fires in the Northeast Region. Five fires are not under control, four of which are located in the far north, one fire is being held, one fire is under control and four fires are being observed. The fire hazard today varies mostly from low to moderate, while some areas near Wawa, Thessalon, Greater Sudbury, Chapleau, Georgian Bay, Bancroft, as well as portions of the far north, are showing a high hazard.There are 22 active fires in the Northwest Region. Seven fires were not under control, one fire is being held, 11 fires were being held and three fires were being observed. Recent precipitation has reduced the fire hazard to low in the western half of the region including: Red Lake, Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances and portions of the Thunder Bay sector. The Nipigon sector and far north portions of the Sioux Lookout sector feature high to extreme fire hazard.

Brian Pollard, Assistant Deputy Minister of Long-Term Care, and Amita Patkar, Vice President, Commercial Projects at Infrastructure Ontario will hold a technical briefing on the government’s plan to build more long-term care homes at 10 this morning.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

The Conservative Party of Canada has set a record for memberships in a leadership race with 269,469 members. With this total, the party has surpassed its membership total both in 2004 when the merger of two national parties meant open nomination races in all ridings across Canada, and in 2017 when 16 candidates were part of the leadership process.

Kewadin Casino in Soo, Michigan has postponed all concerts until 2021. If you have tickets to any postponed show, your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date in 2021.

Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.