Morning News Tidbits – July 15

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches near Lake Superior overnight. Low 12.
Marine Forecast – Wind west 15 knots diminishing to light early this morning then becoming south 15 this afternoon. Wind veering to southwest 15 near midnight then backing to south 15 Thursday morning. Wind veering to southwest 15 Thursday evening. Waves one metre subsiding to one half metre or less this morning then building to one early this evening. Showers and fog patches ending this morning with a risk of thunderstorms.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 14, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|17,077
|Positive
|25
|Negative
|15,674
|Pending
|1,378
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2 (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – 3 (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (20)
News Tidbits:
Brian Pollard, Assistant Deputy Minister of Long-Term Care, and Amita Patkar, Vice President, Commercial Projects at Infrastructure Ontario will hold a technical briefing on the government’s plan to build more long-term care homes at 10 this morning.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
The Conservative Party of Canada has set a record for memberships in a leadership race with 269,469 members. With this total, the party has surpassed its membership total both in 2004 when the merger of two national parties meant open nomination races in all ridings across Canada, and in 2017 when 16 candidates were part of the leadership process.
Kewadin Casino in Soo, Michigan has postponed all concerts until 2021. If you have tickets to any postponed show, your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date in 2021.
Don’t Forget – Ontario’s free Family Fishing Week in July was been extended an extra seven days, until Sunday, July 19.
