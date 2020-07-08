Between the Covers – July 6th

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel; “Apeirogon” by Colum McCann, “Long Range” by C.J. Box and “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo.

The Wawa Public Library has a great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection! All of our collections are available for Curbside Pick-up.

You can place your order by accessing your account from our website and placing your order. If you do not know or remember your password please call or email and we can look it up for you! You can also place an order by emailing us at [email protected] or calling us at 705-856-2244 at 290!

Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books. Please respect social distancing when using the book drop!

Youth: Brainspace is a new magazine for children that provides fun DIY projects and interesting information on a range of topics! Come on in and check it out today!

Summer Reading Programs start July 7th! Join us at 11am Tuesday-Thursday for stories, crafts, and fun science experiments all on Facebook live. Remember to sign up at the TDSRC website. There you will find tons of eBooks, jokes and a reading log for all the books this summer. Keep track of books you’ve read and let us know how many to be entered into the candy jar contest. Follow us on Facebook @WPLSummer to join for our summer of fun!

The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

We can be reached at 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the Head Librarian/CEO’s office, or email us at [email protected].

Please follow the Facebook pages for our After School Program, the Summer Program, Wawa Public Library and Wawa History. We are also on Twitter! Look for Wawa Library! We post information to keep you updated on what is happening at the library. Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca.

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP- Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.