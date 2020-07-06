Heat Warnings Continue Around Wawa

White River – Dubreuilville

Heat event continues through Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius and overnight low temperatures ranging from 16 to 18 degrees are expected through Tuesday.

A cold front will move through the area on Tuesday, although daily maximum temperatures will remain in the upper twenties for much of the upcoming week,

Agawa – Lake Superior Park – Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heat event continues today. Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius can be expected. Overnight low temperatures will range from 16 to 18 degrees Celsius.

A cold front is expected to move through the area on Tuesday, bringing cooler air into the region.

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

A heat event will continue this week. Inland from the Great Lakes, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius will accompany humidex values in the low to mid thirties through the next several days. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper teens are expected during this period.