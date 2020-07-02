Heat Warning

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

A heat event is expected today and possibly into the weekend.

Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius are expected over the next few days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Areas near Lake Superior will feel slightly cooler temperatures.

White River – Dubreuilville

A long duration heat event continues.

Daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the mid to high thirties, are expected for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Lake Superior Park to Searchmont

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

A heat event is expected today and possibly into the weekend.

Inland from the Great Lakes, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius, with humidex values near 36, are possible over the next few days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Areas near the Great Lakes will feel slightly cooler temperatures.