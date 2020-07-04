SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man Charged with Posession of Meth

On July 2, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Winston Road in Wawa.

The search of the residence yielded a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. As a result of the investigation, Remi BELLERIVE, 36 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.