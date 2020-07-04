SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man Charged with Posession of Meth

On July 2, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Winston Road in Wawa.
The search of the residence yielded a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine. As a result of the investigation, Remi BELLERIVE, 36 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)