Morning News Tidbits – July 2

Weather – Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 16.

Heat Warning in effect for most of Northern Ontario: A heat event is expected today and possibly into the weekend. Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius are expected over the next few days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming southwest 10 knots this morning then increasing to west 15 this afternoon. Wind diminishing to light near midnight then becoming northwest 10 Friday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one early this evening then subsiding to one half metre or less overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 1, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 14,181 Positive 24 Negative 13,055 Pending 1,102 Deceased 0 Resolved 24

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (19)

News Tidbits:



Wawa welcomes a new business today! A new pharmacy is opening, located at the corner of Broadway and Gold Street. The new pharmacist is Zizette Rizk who has been serving our community for the past 7 years. Drop in and see a familiar face and say hello, and enjoy a coffee and chocolate.

More major businesses are pulling their advertising from Facebook – All five of Canada’s major banks are stopping their advertising on Facebook in July. Businesses cite Facebook’s failure to stop the spread of hateful content.

Argonaut Gold Inc. and Alio Gold Inc. have completed the business combination to create a North American, diversified precious metals producing company with a strong portfolio of growth assets.

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 1st, with only Kirkland Lake 1, located approximately 2 kilometres north of Belle Vallée, still being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme across the region. Areas near White River and Bancroft are showing an extreme hazard today.No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 30, with Red Lake 12 still not under control. The fire hazard in the Northwest Region is mainly moderate to low in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay sectors that have received recent precipitation. The far north and bulk of the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors feature a high to extreme fire hazard.Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.