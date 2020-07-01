SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau Male charged after Traffic Complaint

On June 27, 2020, at approximately 8:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Lorne Street in Chapleau.

Police located the vehicle on Lorne Street and located the driver slouched over the steering wheel sleeping. The driver passed a roadside test with an Approved Screening Device (ASD). Officers subsequently found the driver to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine pills.

As a result of the investigation, Jody CLOUTIER, 38 years-of-age, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 19, 2020, in Chapleau.