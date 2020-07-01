Canada Extends Mandatory Requirements Under the Quarantine Act for Anyone Entering Canada

The Government of Canada’s top priority is the health and safety of Canadians. To limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in the country, Canada has taken unprecedented action, including restrictions on non-essential travel.

Today, the Government of Canada extended the Emergency Order requirements related to mandatory isolation and quarantine until August 31, 2020, for travellers entering Canada. Anyone entering Canada—whether by air, land or sea—will continue to be required to isolate for 14 days if they have COVID-19, or have reasonable grounds to suspect that they have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, or quarantine for 14 days if they do not have signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The Order also clarifies when travellers are required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering. This includes a new requirement for individuals who are otherwise exempt from quarantine to wear a non-medical mask or face covering when in public settings if physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Border measures prohibiting foreign nationals from entering Canada from any country other than the United States subject to certain limited exceptions—which are generally not applicable for optional or discretionary purposes, such as tourism, recreation and entertainment—have also been extended until July 31, 2020.

Border measures restricting all non-essential travel, including tourism and recreation, across the Canada-US border remain in effect until July 21, 2020.

SOURCE – Public Health Agency of Canada