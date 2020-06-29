Morning News Tidbits – June 29

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Low 14.
Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming southeast 15 knots this morning then backing to east 15 early this afternoon. Wind diminishing to light early this evening then becoming south 10 overnight. Wind increasing to southeast 15 near noon Tuesday then diminishing to east 10 Tuesday evening. Showers tonight and Tuesday morning with a risk of thunderstorms. Waves less than one half metre building to one half to one metre near noon.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 28, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|12,874
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|12,048
|Pending
|802
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|24
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)
News Tidbits:
Two new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 28, Nipigon 10 – being held and Dryden 9 – now out.
The fire hazard is high to extreme across all sectors of the Northwest Region. Please use caution with campfires and consider alternatives to outdoor burning, such as chipping, composting or disposing of brush at your local landfill.
Drug overdoses continue during this pandemic.The Timmins Police Service has issued a public advisory after eight incidents (in 24 hours) in which people were in medical distress due to the consumption of illicit substances. 3 are dead, and five others were revived.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
