Congratulations to the MHS Graduating Class of 2020!

Michipicoten High School (MHS) would like to send out a huge congratulations to the Graduating Class of 2020. On June 25th and June 26th, MHS staff will be delivering certificates and memorabilia to graduates around the region. Included in this delivery will be a lawn sign that graduates are encouraged to put on their front lawn. Mrs. Trish Bernath, Principal at MHS, says “we know signs don’t replace a ceremony, but we want to honour our grads. It has been a difficult year and over the last few months we have been thinking of them constantly. We want to celebrate their achievements and tell them we are proud of them.”





The graduates of 2020 have had to adjust to unprecedented circumstances during Covid-19. While MHS is saddened that it cannot offer a traditional graduation ceremony, each grad will also be provided with their own personal grad cap and tassel so that they are able to celebrate with their family.





MHS is inviting members of the public to join in this celebration of the graduating Class of 2020 by honking and waving as you pass by any lawn sign that is celebrating a grad. There will also be a large sign from the Algoma District School Board posted at the school in honour of our Class of 2020.





“Our heart really goes out to our graduates. These are the students we have known the longest,” says Ms. Mitchell, a teacher at MHS. “I want to encourage them to be reflective, to keep a record of their thoughts, feeling and things that resonate with them at this junction, as they are living through historical times. But they should also know that this time does not define them, they are still writing their futures. Graduation celebrates the end of their time at MHS, but also marks beginning of something new.”





Mrs. Morrison, guidance counselor, says, “These graduates should all be proud of themselves. Despite the pandemic, resulting school closure and sudden switch to emergency remote learning, these students have persevered and learned many new skills in doing so. They likely don’t even realize all the transferable skills they have learned throughout this time. It is my hope that they will take all that they have learned, be positive, and look for new opportunities. Like all things, this pandemic, too, shall pass, and while graduation does not look how we had planned, it does not overshadow what these graduates have accomplished. Stand tall graduates – never stop believing in yourself and don’t underestimate what you can do – and wash your hands frequently.”





Please HONK for our graduates!