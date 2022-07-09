Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2022

On the evening of Wednesday, June 29th, Michipicoten High School graduates walked across the stage to receive their Ontario Secondary School Diploma. This achievement was celebrated by families and friends in attendance and graduates were cheered on in spirit by those who couldn’t make it.

Traditions from ceremonies of the past were brought back as we once again gathered in the MHS auditorium. Graduates of 2022 walked the aisle to the playing of Pomp and Circumstance, listened to a speech by ADSB Superintendent Mr. Frank Palumbo, and were given advice by principal Mrs. Trish Bernath. This year’s valedictory address was given by Annika Morrison whose renaissance of the past and wishes for the future were delivered with the reminder that positive change for the future lies in the capable hands of the grads, but intentional action is required!

After each graduate was presented with their diploma, MHS staff and community members bestowed recipients with scholarships, bursaries, and awards. A slideshow concluded the ceremony which brought the graduates and onlookers down memory lane. And what has become a new tradition, the graduates all left with a beautiful MHS 2022 pottery mug handcrafted and generously donated by former teacher Mrs. Cindy Chiupka-Jozin (Green Cabin Pottery) – thank you!

Many hands made the night possible, so a heartfelt thank-you to those involved. The staff and students of Michipicoten High School would especially like to publicly thank the following companies, organizations, and individuals who generously offered graduation bursaries, scholarships, or awards at our school this year. We are so very fortunate that our community provides our graduates an incredible number of opportunities to apply for support to further their education and to recognize their accomplishments.

Algoma District School Board

Algoma District Services Administration Board CUPE Local 3631

Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (in honour of Steve Turyk)

Chief William G. Rose Golf Tournament (in honour of Chief William G. Rose)

Donald L. Davidson Fuels

Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable

The Estate of Dr. Heather Onyett (in memory of Gloria Margaret Moreau Onyett)

Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)

Michipicoten First Nation

Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee

Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association

Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)

Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation

Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation Northern Lights Ford

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation

Rotary Club of Wawa

Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429

United Steel Workers Local 9246

Wawa Dental Centre

Wawa Ice Fishing Derby

Wawa Lions Club

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (in honour of Aleksa Kusic)

Woodland Masonic Lodge

The recognition and financial support that accompanies receiving these awards means so much to our students. The enormous amount of time and effort that goes into fundraising and organizing for these awards, bursaries, and scholarships certainly does not go unnoticed.

Thank you, Wawa and area, for celebrating our graduates. This is one amazing community and we are so proud and thankful to be a part of it.