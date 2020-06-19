Wawa 4 burns close to Dubreuilville

Wawa 4 is noted as having been started Jun 19, 2020 7:15 PM. At the time of this report it is burning at 4 hectares, about 5 kilometres east of Dubreuilville, The smoke is visible from the community. The MNR has resources already deployed to fight the fire. A helicopter and water bomber have been observed at work.

There was no comment on the MNR site as to the cause of the fire.