Wawa 4 burns close to Dubreuilville

Wawa 4 is noted as having been started Jun 19, 2020 7:15 PM. At the time of this report it is burning at 4 hectares, about 5 kilometres east of Dubreuilville, The smoke is visible from the community. The MNR has resources already deployed to fight the fire. A helicopter and water bomber have been observed at work.
There was no comment on the MNR site as to the cause of the fire.
