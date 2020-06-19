Breaking News

Wawa 4 burns close to Dubreuilville

Wawa 4 is noted as having been started Jun 19, 2020 7:15 PM. At the time of this report it is burning at 4 hectares, about 5 kilometres east of Dubreuilville, The smoke is visible from the community. The MNR has resources already deployed to fight the fire. A helicopter and water bomber have been observed at work.

Forest fire on road 48, MNR are notified, water Bombers on their way. Just in case people saw the smoke and are worried. photo by Luc Levesque (FB)

There was no comment on the MNR site as to the cause of the fire.

Brenda Stockton
