Morning News Tidbits – June 25

Weather – index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Rainfall warning remains in effect for: Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama, and Foleyet. The heavy rain will continue today. Rain, at times heavy, will continue this morning before easing to light rain late this morning or this afternoon. Light rain will linger tonight and into Thursday giving additional, although lesser amounts. Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected by late this morning over most areas. Locally higher rainfall amounts over 100 mm are also expected.

Marine Forecast – Wind west 15 knots backing to southwest 15 near midnight then to southeast 15 near noon Friday. Wind veering to south 15 Friday evening.Waves one metre. Showers Friday evening with a risk of thunderstorms.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 23, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 12,063 Positive 24 Negative 8,838 (last updated June 17, 2020) Pending 901 (last updated June 17, 2020) Deceased 0 Resolved 23

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

(June 18, 2020, 10:30 am) – Due to a transition in the way we are collecting and collating information with partners, the pending/negative numbers will be updated early next week. The numbers for tested, positives and resolved continue to be posted daily and are up-to-date.

News Tidbits:

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on June 24. There are five active fires remaining in the region: Sudbury – 2, Cobalt -1, Peterborough – 1, Kirkland Lake – 1. Wawa 4 is now showing out on the interactive map.The fire hazard is mostly low to moderate in the Northeast, with small areas on both the furthest southeastern and northwestern portions of the region showing a high hazard.

One new fire was discovered in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 24. Fort Frances 7 is located on an island on Samuels Lake, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare fire is being observed. The fire hazard varies across the Northwest Region from high to extreme in the Fort Frances, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Thunder Bay and north shore areas, to moderate and low hazard conditions in the western sectors such as Red Lake and Kenora.

The members of Team Brad Jacobs were named winners of the H.P. Broughton Trophy as the Sault’s sportsperson of the year on Wednesday at the Rotary Sports Awards Dinner. This was the 64th Rotary Sports Dinner presented by the Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie. This presentation was done virtually, via a YouTube Live.

The Ontario government is allowing Windsor-Essex to move into Stage 2 of reopening on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:01 a.m., with the exception of the Municipality of Leamington and the Town of Kingsville. These areas are being held back due to the higher transmission rates in the local agriculture and agri-food sector.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.