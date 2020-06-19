Heat Warnings Continue

Heat Warning in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Fort Albany

Moosonee

The heat event is expected to continue through tonight. A hot airmass will bring temperatures near or above 30 degrees today with minimum temperatures near 18 degrees tonight. Cooler air will be arriving on Saturday.



Heat Warning in effect for:

Gogama – Foleyet

The heat event is expected to continue through Sunday. A hot airmass is bringing temperatures near or above 30 degrees with overnight lows in the mid to high teens into the weekend. Cooler air will be arriving on Monday.

Extreme heat affects everyone. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat Warning in effect for:

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Heat Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

The heat event continues through Sunday.

Daytime high temperatures will be near 30 degrees with humidex values in the mid thirties today into Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to high teens. Cooler air will be arriving on Monday.

