SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau resident charged with Spousal Assault

On June 17, 2020, at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in August, 2020, in Chapleau.