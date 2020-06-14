Morning News Tidbits – June 14

Weather – Sunny. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – A few clouds. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.

Frost Advisory – ended

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind light becoming southeast 10 knots near noon then increasing to southeast 15 early this evening. Wind veering to south 15 near midnight then increasing to southeast 20 Monday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one this evening and to one and one half metres Monday evening.



Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 12, 2020 (4:00 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 9,176 Positive 23 Negative 8,351 Pending 802 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

News Tidbits:

Be aware that EACOM has started road construction on the Sultan Industrial for realignment between km 63 and 75. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect workers and equipment near the existing road. Signage will be in place.

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon on June 13, with only one active fire – Kirkland Lake 1 being observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the Northeast Region, with the exception of an area from Walford to Webwood and along the North Shore of Lake Huron, which is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

No new forest fires were discovered in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of June 13, and no active fires in the region. The fire hazard is mainly moderate in the Red Lake, Kenora, Fort Frances and parts of the Dryden sector. Sioux Lookout, Nipigon and most of the Thunder Bay sector feature a low fire hazard. A pocket of high hazard exists in the Woodland Caribou Park area of Red Lake sector.

There is a nesting pair of Peregrine Falcons on the International Bridge between the twin Saults. On June 10th, one of the three eggs hatched. You can watch the web cam here.

For university and college students – Algoma University and Sault College will be offering a combination of remote and face to face teaching to their students when the 2020/2021 academic year begins in September.

Friday morning – Sault MPP Ross Romano announced that Sault Area Hospital will be receiving an additional $1.8 million in operational funding. This announcement of funding is part of the additional $935 million investment by the provincial government in hospitals through Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19. This new funding provides $594 million in support for Ontario hospitals to meet their current and future demands.