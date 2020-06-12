Frost advisory in effect for:

Frost advisory continued for Fraserdale – Pledger Lake – Timmins – Cochrane – Kirkland Lake – New Liskeard – Temagami – North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa. That advisory was issued about 5 p.m. today.

Gardeners are warned that patchy frost is expected to develop tonight as ground temperatures fall to near zero. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.