Frost advisory in effect for:
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake,
- Ignace – English River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- City of Thunder Bay
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico
- Superior West
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
- Chapleau – Gogama
- West Nipissing – French River
- Blind River – Thessalon, and
- Espanola – Killarney
Frost advisory continued for Fraserdale – Pledger Lake – Timmins – Cochrane – Kirkland Lake – New Liskeard – Temagami – North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa. That advisory was issued about 5 p.m. today.
Gardeners are warned that patchy frost is expected to develop tonight as ground temperatures fall to near zero. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
