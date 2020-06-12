Breaking News

Frost advisory issued for:

Frost advisory issued for:

  • Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake,
  • Ignace – English River
  • Seine River Village – Mine Centre
  • City of Thunder Bay
  • Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
  • Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
  • Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico
  • Superior West
  • Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
  • Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
  • Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
  • Greater Sudbury and vicinity
  • Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
  • Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls
  • Chapleau – Gogama
  • West Nipissing – French River
  • Blind River – Thessalon, and
  • Espanola – Killarney

Frost advisory continued for Fraserdale – Pledger Lake – Timmins – Cochrane – Kirkland Lake – New Liskeard – Temagami – North Bay – Powassan – Mattawa. That advisory was issued about 5 p.m. today.

Gardeners are warned that patchy frost is expected to develop tonight as ground temperatures fall to near zero. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

