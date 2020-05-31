Brotherhood wins Award

Brotherhood was honoured with the Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Visual Effects during Friday night’s special broadcast. Set in the 1920s, the film recounts the true story of a group of youth at a summer camp on Balsam Lake in the Kawartha Lakes, who had to fight for survival when an unforeseen thunderstorm overwhelmed their canoe trip.

Brotherhood’s visual effects were magicked by Toronto’s SPINVFX. Visual effects producer Michelle Brennan, in a recorded acceptance speech, said “[Brotherhood] is based on a true, Canadian historical event that represents selfless acts that are even more relevant during this pandemic.”

From SPINVFX President, Neishaw Ali: “It was a most poignant story that needed to be told, and a true collaboration between our director, producer and our amazing, talented team at SPINVFX. Special thanks to Adam Jewett for all of his hard work and dedication as this was a very personal project for us all. We are deeply grateful to The Academy for their dedication to celebrating our talent despite the current world crisis.”

Director Richard Bell adds, “Neishaw and her group are all magicians and poets and wizards and alchemists. So much of Brotherhood’s success is due to them.”

Brotherhood can be streamed on Super Channel, iTunes, Google Play, You Tube, Shaw, Bell, Telus and Rogers on Demand and on many more platforms across the North America. Brotherhood is distributed by levelFILM.

Brotherhood was filmed at Michipicoten First Nation in September of 2017 with MFN and Wawa residents taking part in the filming.