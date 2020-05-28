Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog is being observed along the north shore of Lake Superior and will remain in the area this morning. The fog may become more widespread this morning and may expand eastward towards Sault St. Marie. As a result, this advisory maybe expanded into these areas.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.