COVID-19 Assessment Centre to Visit White River Today

The Ontario Government has recently expanded the testing criteria for COVID-19 testing. If you have only one mild symptom you can get tested.

Algoma Public Health states that, “If you have no symptoms but you are an essential worker or if you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you can get tested.”

There are four COVID-19 Assessment Centres in the Algoma District. Wawa’s Assesment Centre is located at the MMCC and you must call for an appointment – Please note that walk-ins are not accepted, you must call for your appointment.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be in White River today, Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practioner-Led Clinic. Call (807)-822-2320 this morning to arrange an appointment. For this Clinic only walk-ins will be accepted.

Click here to download the Coronovirus Assessment Form