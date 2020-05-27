COVID-19 Assessment Centre to Visit White River Today

The Ontario Government has recently expanded the testing criteria for COVID-19 testing. If you have only one mild symptom you can get tested.
Algoma Public Health states that, “If you have no symptoms but you are an essential worker or if you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you can get tested.”
There are four COVID-19 Assessment Centres in the Algoma District. Wawa’s Assesment Centre is located at the MMCC and you must call for an appointment – Please note that walk-ins are not accepted, you must call for your appointment.
The Lady Dunn Health Centre COVID-19 Assessment Centre will be in White River today, Wednesday, May 27 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Northern Neighbours Nurse Practioner-Led Clinic. Call (807)-822-2320 this morning to arrange an appointment. For this Clinic only walk-ins will be accepted.
Click here to download the Coronovirus Assessment Form
Wawa
- By appointment only; walk-in appointments are strictly prohibited. Not everyone who attends the clinic will be swabbed
- In order to receive an appointment, please call: 705-856-2244 ext. 244 or 705-856-2244 ext. 246 the patient will be screened and a telephone interview will be conducted to determine if testing is required.
- Hours of operation: Monday – Friday (8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.), closed for lunch from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- Closed – statutory holidays
Services: Dubreuilville, Hawk Junction, Michipicoten First Nation, Missanabie, Wawa, and White River
Sault Ste. Marie
- By appointment only. Not everyone who attends the clinic will be tested.
- Individuals meeting the criteria may call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-759-3434 ext. 7152 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days per week, instead of presenting to SAH’s Emergency Department.
- The patient must give basic information and will be assessed based on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre’s guidelines established by Ontario Health.
- Drive-up appointments are now available on-site, call the appointment line for more information
Blind River & Thessalon
(North Shore Health Network)
- Open 7 days a week, (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- By appointment only; walk-in appointments are strictly prohibited.
- In order to receive an appointment please call:
- Blind River: 705-356-2265 ext. 2661 or toll free: 1-888-425-0321
- Thessalon: 705-356-2265 ext. 2662 or toll free: 1-888-425-0321
- Community members who feel they need to be assessed for COVID-19 should fill out this online form*
*Once you submit the form, you can expect to be contacted by the assessment centre through a telephone conversation within 48 hours
Elliot Lake
- Call the Family Health Team at 705-461-8882
- Patient inquires will be screened and telephone interviews will be conducted to determine if a patient should be tested
