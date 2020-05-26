SE OPP Wawa – Wawa Man facing Threats Charge

On May 22, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a threats complaint on Magpie Road in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Corey BLACK, 33 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Damage Property, contrary to section 264.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.