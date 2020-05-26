AWIC – Second Survey for Employers in the Superior East Region

The Algoma Workforce Investment Corporation (AWIC) and community partners have designed a monthly survey to better understand the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on local businesses and organizations during and beyond the COVID–19 crisis. Your feedback will help us communicate directly to municipal, provincial and federal governments your needs in a timely and coordinated manner, and help us as we plan for post-crisis recovery.

This is the second survey of employers in Superior East. The purpose of this survey is to continue to gather updated information on the impacts of COVID-19 to employers, gauge local uptake of COVID-19 relief programs and the readiness of employers to re-open.

Even if you completed the first survey, we ask you to complete this survey as well to provide an update on the local impacts and answer additional questions.

Completing the Survey:

Although you might receive a request to complete the survey from more than one source, we ask that you complete the survey only once.

Please answer all questions as accurately and completely as possible.

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete

Confidentiality:

The survey has been designed to protect your identity. All answers given will be treated in strict confidence and they will be used only for statistical purposes and published in aggregate form only.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SE_COVID_MAY

A copy of the results will be made available at www.awic.ca and linked to community partner websites. Please provide your email address at the end of the survey if you would like to have a copy sent to you.