New confirmed case of COVID-19 reported by Algoma Public Health

Algoma Public Health is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma district.

Case 21 was tested May 20th, with unknown exposure. Close contacts of the individual have been notified.

APH explains that “unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie and area. Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma. All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure.”