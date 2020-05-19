Weather – Clearing. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 18, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|5,799
|Positive
|20
|Negative
|5,513
|Pending
|266
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)
News Tidbits:
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
There was one new fire confirmed by mid-afternoon on May 17. There is one active fire in the Northeast Region. North Bay 2 measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 10 km west of Port Loring, on the south side of Hwy 522.
The forest fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with Greater Sudbury showing a high hazard.
- Tuesday Morning News – May 19 - May 19, 2020
- Monday Morning News – May 18 - May 18, 2020
- Canada Summer Jobs start rolling out to keep young people working during COVID-19 - May 17, 2020