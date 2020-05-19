Tuesday Morning News – May 19

Weather – Clearing. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 6.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 18, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (16)

News Tidbits:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

There was one new fire confirmed by mid-afternoon on May 17. There is one active fire in the Northeast Region. North Bay 2 measures 0.1 of a hectare and is located approximately 10 km west of Port Loring, on the south side of Hwy 522.

The forest fire hazard is mostly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with Greater Sudbury showing a high hazard.