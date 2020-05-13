Happenings at First United Church Wawa – May 13

Alleluia! Christ is Risen !

Christ is Risen Indeed ! Alleluia

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for May 17, 2020 – Sixth Sunday of Easter.

Acts 17: 22-31 Paul points the Athenians to “the unknown god”

Psalm 66 God preserved us.

1 Peter : 13-22 Do not repay evil for evil.

John 14: 15-21 The Advocate, the Spirit, will be with you.

To Ponder: Who or what are our unknown gods today ?

Thursday, May 21 Ascension Day

The Thursday, forty days after Easter, on which the Ascension of our Lord is commemorated. Acts 1: 1-11

Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 24 & 25 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.