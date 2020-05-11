Snowbirds may fly over Wawa This morning – UPDATE

May 11, 2020 at 12:58 – The Snowbirds have left the Soo after refueling, now on their way to Thunder Bay.

May 11, 2020 at 12:08 – Due to fuel constrictions and the distance between Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay, the Snowbirds didn’t flyover Wawa. Although disappointing for Wawaites – Operation Inspiration is bringing joy, thrills and inspiration to those who are able to see them as they honor the frontline workers responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Wawa-news wishes them fair winds and good weather for the rest of their trip.

May 11, 2020 at 10:15 UPDATE – they were just seen over the east end of Sault Ste. Marie at 10:45

May 11, 2020 at 10:45 – The RCAF Snowbirds are on route for today. Their flight schedule (which may change) will take them to Sault Ste. Marie and on to Thunder Bay. There has been no posting of their route, but Wawaites are hopeful that they will pass over Wawa. Wawa-news guesstimates that they may pass over Wawa anytime after 11:00 a.m.

Here’s Hoping!