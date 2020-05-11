Canada Road Safety Week – increase in road fatalities

As the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) looks toward Canada Road Safety Week, it is reporting an increase in road fatalities as well as the leading behaviours linked to the deaths, which are the very focus of the national campaign.

As of May 4, 2020, 71 people have died in fatal collisions on OPP-patrolled roads. This time last year, there were 61 deaths.

While speed is linked to the highest number of fatalities (17 this year), inattentive-related deaths (12) have seen the most significant spike and are up 300 per cent over last year.

All other leading traffic fatality causal factors are up, as are fatal collisions and pedestrian deaths:

OPP traffic data 2020 2019 Change

Number of fatal collisions 63 57 UP 10.5 %

Persons killed 71 61 UP 16.4 %

Speed-related fatalities 17 15 UP 13.3 %

(Lack of) seat belt-related fatalities 15 12 UP 25.0 %

Inattentive-related fatalities 12 3 UP 300.0 %

Alcohol/drug-related fatalities 12 10 UP 20.0 %

Pedestrians fatalities 14 8 UP 75.0 %

“Drivers need to carefully consider the main behaviours and actions that are linked to the many lives lost on our roads every year. Fatigue and prescription drug use are forms of impaired driving. Aggressive driving isn’t just about speeding, it includes tail-gaiting and other unsafe maneuvers. Distracted driving isn’t just about cell phones, it’s also about programming your GPS or eating behind the wheel. Safe drivers mean safe roads. Drive like your life depends on it, because it does.” — OPP Chief Superintendent Rohan Thompson, Commander, Highway Safety Division.

During Canada Road Safety Week (May 12-18, 2020) the OPP is joining police services across Canada, ensuring drivers and other roads users are helping to keep roads safe.

QUICK FACTS