From the Branch – May 6

Yes now it is the week we were waiting for 75 years since the Liberation of Holland and VE Day, and looking back at the happenings in the last weeks of the war I found something I did not know.

At the battle for Otterloo which our late Comrade Jack Myers was involved with when a Group of Hitler Youth attacked the Canadians; one of his Comrades Herbert Stitt’s tank was hit by an anti-tank Panzerfist and put it unable to steer. Stiit jumped from his tank and fought off the enemy with his personal pistol and was decorated by his CO. But Stitt tired of the midnight battle. went to sit next to his tank and fell asleep. He then was run over by a truck and killed.

The Memorial services on May 4th. in Holland are done without any Veterans or large groups of people. Also the May 5th celebrations of the Liberation will be without crowds because of the COVID-19 rules of separation. And thousands of flowers that are unsold because of store closings are placed on the graves at the Canadian War cemeteries.

At the Branch we will not have any large celebrations but I am sure we will do something later or next year. In the meantime we will think about ALL Veterans and Remember their as our heroes.

So Stay Home Stay safe and stay healthy.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.

Nick Veldt