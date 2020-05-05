Wawa Walks Day 8 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge

Wawa Walks - Day 9 Orientation: 1

Today is the ninth day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Some of yesterday’s submissions are in the gallery above.

The winner from yesterday’s challenge was Wendy Bonitzke – who went for a hike and climbed a very large hill.

Today’s challenge is a Scavenger Hunt!

Find something that is…

is blue. has four sides is round longer than a pencil shorter than a toothbrush has a number on it has the letter ‘B’ on it is smaller than you smells good is smooth Starts with the first letter of your name is heavier than your shoe.

To participate in the North Algoma Wellness Challenge follow the steps below.

Accept the challenge as posted. On FB go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s challenge is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge. If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.

Here are the past challenges and their winners, and the challenges to come.