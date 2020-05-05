NDP statement on Education Week

Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP Education critic, released the following statement to mark Education Week:

“This year, we mark Education Week at a time when students, parents, teachers and education workers are facing extraordinary circumstances.

As Education Critic for the Official Opposition, I want to thank students and parents across the province for your flexibility and hard work to keep learning going in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I also want to acknowledge the uncertainty and anxiety students are facing right now.

I also want to salute the work of our incredible teachers who are finding creative ways to deliver curriculum and connect with their students; education workers who are maintaining our schools, supporting the distribution of technology and handling administrative issues; and school boards, trustees, superintendents and principals who are working hard to get needed equipment into the hands of our students.

As we adapt to our current learning and working circumstances, I am inspired by the determination and compassion all Ontarians have shown.

It’s a strange time, but an important one. And everything you are doing is helping save lives and keep our young people connected and supported.

Happy Education Week!”