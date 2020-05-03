Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – May 3

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 2, 2020 (10:45 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 2,262
Positive 13
Negative 1,872
Pending 377
Deceased 0
Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

Time
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
Highway 556 remains closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has recognized the much higher gas prices in northern Ontario and that Minister of Energy Greg Rickford looking into this. MPs for Algoma-Manitoulin have been saying this for as many years as I can remember…

