Sunday Morning News – May 3

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 2, 2020 (10:45 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,262
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|1,872
|Pending
|377
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|12
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has recognized the much higher gas prices in northern Ontario and that Minister of Energy Greg Rickford looking into this. MPs for Algoma-Manitoulin have been saying this for as many years as I can remember…
