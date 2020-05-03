Sunday Morning News – May 3

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 2, 2020 (10:45 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,262 Positive 13 Negative 1,872 Pending 377 Deceased 0 Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

Highway 556 remains closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.