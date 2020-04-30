Thursday Morning News – April 30

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 51,597 1,551 2,996 137 USA 1,064,737 28,429 61,670 2,390 Total: 3,236,296 228,611

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,017 Positive 13 Negative 1,639 Pending 365 Deceased 0 Resolved 11

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement.

Highway 556 is closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.