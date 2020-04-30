Thursday Morning News – April 30

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 12. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 1.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|51,597
|1,551
|2,996
|137
|USA
|1,064,737
|28,429
|61,670
|2,390
|Total:
|3,236,296
|228,611
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,017
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|1,639
|Pending
|365
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|11
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement.
Highway 556 is closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.
