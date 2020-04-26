Weather – Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight- Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|45,354
|1,466
|2,465
|163
|USA
|960,860
|35,459
|54,256
|2,065
|Total:
|2,,931,888
|203,596
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 24, 2020 (8:30.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 772
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|1,328
|Pending
|431
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|9
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (9)
|Yes
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
Kewadin Casinos has made the decision to extend the temporary closure of all five Kewadin Casinos and attached hotels through May 15.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Sunday Morning News – April 26 - April 26, 2020
- Saturday Morning News – April 25 - April 25, 2020
- RB Statement: Improper Use of Disinfectants - April 24, 2020