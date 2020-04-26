Sunday Morning News – April 26

Weather – Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight- Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 45,354 1,466 2,465 163 USA 960,860 35,459 54,256 2,065 Total: 2,,931,888 203,596

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 24, 2020 (8:30.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 772 Positive 13 Negative 1,328 Pending 431 Deceased 0 Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (9) Yes

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

Kewadin Casinos has made the decision to extend the temporary closure of all five Kewadin Casinos and attached hotels through May 15.