Sunday Morning News – April 26

Weather – Sunny. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 10. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight- Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

 

Statistics

Country Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 45,354 1,466 2,465 163
USA 960,860 35,459 54,256 2,065
Total: 2,,931,888 203,596

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 24, 2020 (8:30.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 1, 772
Positive 13
Negative 1,328
Pending 431
Deceased 0
Resolved 9

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (9) Yes

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
Kewadin Casinos has made the decision to extend the temporary closure of all five Kewadin Casinos and attached hotels through May 15.
