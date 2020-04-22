SE OPP Wawa – Stolen Vehicle Located One Occupant Flees

On April 21, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding a disabled vehicle on Highway 17 approximately 25 km south of Wawa.

Investigation into the vehicle revealed that it had been reported stolen from Sault Ste Marie. When officers attempted to place the occupants of the vehicle under arrest, one of the two occupants fled into the surrounding wooded area near Old Woman Bay.

Members of the OPP Northeast Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and Sault Ste Marie Police Service Canine Unit attended the area and successfully apprehended the accused party.

As a result of the investigation, Jordy DOYON, 26 years-of-age, from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with the following:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC – (Two Counts),

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC,

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01(1) of the CC,

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC, and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was remanded into custody.

Garrett WHITE, 38 years-of-age, from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with the following:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC – (Two Counts),

Possession Break In Instruments, contrary to section 351(1) of the CC, and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.