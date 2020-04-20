SE OPP Chapleau – Disturbance Results in Assault Charges

On April 18, 2020, at approximately 11:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Chapleau.
As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC, and
- Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June, 2020, in Wawa.
