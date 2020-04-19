Talent Abounds in Wawa “Don’t Go Out”

What a bright song admist all the darkness of this pandemic. Drs. Jami Shaffaf and Dr. Sean Robinson created this Don’t G Out a pandemic parody of Don’t Start Now (Dua Lipa). The concept is credited to Sean amd the lyrics, video editing and choreography by Jami. There is no mention as to how long it took them to film and create this video – but they did a fabulous job. Thank you!

Lyrics:

If you ever wanna see peeps…

Now my memory’s hazy, crazy

Thinkin’ bout the way it was

Did the quarantine change me? Maybe

I’ve already used all my cups

I’m so bored already

But we’re going steady

We’ve got so much longer to go, so

If you don’t wanna see a COVID reign that’s endless

If you want to believe that you and me can stop this

Don’t show up, Don’t go out

Don’t start spreading that virus now

Stay away, you know how

Keep 2 metres back from me now

Don’t be that guy who tries to

Be smarter than everyone

Let the science show you it’s time to

Look out for more than number one

Now my phone is blowing up

With my friends showing up

On all my House Party calls, cause

If we keep up this long-term widespread indoor recess

We could stave off the worst and give ourselves a great chance

So don’t group up, don’t go out

Don’t go travelling, not allowed

Wash your hands, you know how

20 seconds, then take a bow

Oh!

Oh oh,

Don’t go out, don’t group up, no

Don’t show up, clean takeout, oh

Don’t give up

No!

Oh oh,

Don’t go out, don’t give up

Gotta make that TP go far…