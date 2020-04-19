Sunday Morning News – April 19

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight- A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Statistics

Country, Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 33,383 1,456 1,470 160 USA 738,923 29,057 39,015 1,867 Total: 2,247,887 161,138

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 18, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 200 Positive 12 Negative 916 Pending 272 Deceased 0 Resolved 6

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits –

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

