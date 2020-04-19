Sunday Morning News – April 19

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight- A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 15 overnight.
Statistics
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|33,383
|1,456
|1,470
|160
|USA
|738,923
|29,057
|39,015
|1,867
|Total:
|2,247,887
|161,138
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 18, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 200
|Positive
|12
|Negative
|916
|Pending
|272
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|6
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (8)
|Yes
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
News Tidbits: A thank you goes out to the Wawa Fishing Derby who donated $1,500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank. The Wawa Fishing Derby also donated $500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank in honour of the Rotary Club of Wawa’s annual Auction which has been postponed due to the social distancing policies currently in place.
