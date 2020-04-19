Breaking News

Sunday Morning News – April 19

Post Views: 10

Weather – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight- A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 15 overnight.

Statistics

Country, Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 33,383 1,456 1,470 160
USA 738,923 29,057 39,015 1,867
Total: 2,247,887 161,138

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 18, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 1, 200
Positive 12
Negative 916
Pending 272
Deceased 0
Resolved 6

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

 

Time
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

News Tidbits: A thank you goes out to the Wawa Fishing Derby who donated $1,500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank. The Wawa Fishing Derby also donated $500 to the Wawa Community Food Bank in honour of the Rotary Club of Wawa’s annual Auction which has been postponed due to the social distancing policies currently in place.

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*