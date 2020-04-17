On April 16, 2020, at approximately 9:50 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Northeast Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Superior East OPP Detachment executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Mission Road in Wawa.

A search of the residence yielded approximately $7,000 in cash, as well as quantities of suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone and lorazepam.

As a result of the investigation, Cyndy HANNIGAN, 47 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 8, 2020, in Wawa.